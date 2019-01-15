Log in
TAESA Transmissora Aliança de Energia El& : Material Fact - Closing of Eletrobras Auction Process - 01/15/2019

01/15/2019 | 08:44pm EST

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A., ('Company' or 'Taesa'), pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 358 from January 3, 2002, as amended, and to Article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6404 from December 15, 1976, as amended, and in addition to the Material Facts disclosed on September 27, 2018, October 4, 2018 and November 26, 2018, hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general, and other stakeholders that it has been informed, on this date, about the formal closing of the process of Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018, regarding the lots L, N and P, for which the Company placed the minimum bid.

Through a notice, the Sale Committee of the Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018 stated that, on January 14, 2019, Eletrobras' Executive Board unanimously approved, without any reservations:

I. the ratification of Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018, referring to lot L (Brasnorte), of the shareholding interest held by Eletrobras of 49.71% in Brasnorte Transmissora de Energia S.A. for the external shareholder and winning bidder Taesa, which opted to exercise its right of first refusal, in the form of Brasnorte shareholder agreement, over the integrality of the shareholding interest held by Eletrobras;

II. the ratification of Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018, referring to lot N (ETAU), of the shareholding interest held by Eletrobras of 27.4162% in Empresa de Transmissão do Alto Uruguai S.A. - ETAU, for the external shareholders Taesa and DME Energética S.A. - DMEE, in the proportion of 23.0355% and 4.3807%, respectively, which opted to exercise their right of first refusal, in the form of ETAU shareholder agreement, over the integrality of the shareholding interest held by Eletrobras;

III. the ratification of Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018, referring to lot P (Centroeste), of the shareholding held by Eletrobras of 49.00% in Centroeste for the external shareholder Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG, which opted to exercise its right of first refusal, in the form of Centroeste shareholder agreement, over the integrality of the shareholding interest held by Eletrobras.

The notice states that the auction process is formally closed regarding the lots mentioned above, and Eletrobras may proceed to the next step needed for the sale, which, for the Company, consists in the signing of the purchase and sale agreement regarding lots L (Brasnorte) and N (ETAU).

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed on a timely basis regarding the development of the matters covered in this Material Fact.

Click here to access the Material Fact.

Investor Relations:
Raul Lycurgo Leite - CEO
Marcus Pereira Aucélio - CFO and IRO
Cristiano Grangeiro - IR Manager

Tel.: +55 21 2212-6060
Fax: +55 21 2212-6041
E-mail: investor.relations@taesa.com.br

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 01:43:02 UTC
