TAESA Transmissora Aliança de Energia El& : Material Fact - Exercise of the right of first refusal - Eletrobras Auction - 10/04/2018

10/05/2018 | 12:03am CEST

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Company' or 'Taesa'), pursuant to CVM Instruction no. 358 from January 3, 2002, as amended, and to Article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6404 from December 15, 1976, as amended, and in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on September 27, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders, the market in general and other stakeholders that Taesa notified today the company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S/A ('Eletrobras') that it will exercise its right of first refusal over the SPEs related to lot M, object of Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018 held on September 27, 2018 ('Transmineiras'), as stipulated by the auction notice and the strict terms of Transmineiras' shareholders' agreements.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed on a timely basis regarding the development of the matters covered in this Material Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, October 4, 2018

Click here to access the document.

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 22:02:03 UTC
