TAESA Transmissora Aliança de Energia El& : Notice to Debentures Holders - Payment of Interest of the 2nd Series of the 4th Issuance of Debentures - 03/14/2019

03/14/2019 | 09:29pm EDT

NOTICE TO DEBENTURES HOLDERS
Payment of Interest of the 2nd Series of the 4th Issuance of Debentures

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa' or 'Company') hereby informs to the holders of the 4th issuance of debentures all nominative, uncertificated, simple, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, issued on September 17, 2017, that on March 15, 2019, it will pay interest in the amount of R$ 32.03260000 for each of the 287,669 debentures of the 2nd Series, totaling the amount of R$ 9,214,786,01.

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations area, is available to debentures holders, to shareholders and the market for additional clarifications by its e-mail address investor.relations@taesa.com.br.

Click here to access the Notice to Debentures Holders.

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 01:28:01 UTC
