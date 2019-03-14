TAESA Transmissora Aliança de Energia El& : Notice to Debentures Holders - Payment of Interest of the 2nd Series of the 4th Issuance of Debentures - 03/14/2019

NOTICE TO DEBENTURES HOLDERS

Payment of Interest of the 2nd Series of the 4th Issuance of Debentures



Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa' or 'Company') hereby informs to the holders of the 4th issuance of debentures all nominative, uncertificated, simple, non-convertible into shares, unsecured, issued on September 17, 2017, that on March 15, 2019, it will pay interest in the amount of R$ 32.03260000 for each of the 287,669 debentures of the 2nd Series, totaling the amount of R$ 9,214,786,01.

The Company's Management, through its Investor Relations area, is available to debentures holders, to shareholders and the market for additional clarifications by its e-mail address investor.relations@taesa.com.br.

Click here to access the Notice to Debentures Holders.