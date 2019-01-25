Log in
TAESA Transmissora Aliança de Energia El& : Notice to the Market - AGE ratifies the exercise of the right of first refusal in Transmineiras - 01/25/2019

01/25/2019 | 08:29pm EST

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa' or 'Company') pursuant to the article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, further to the material facts disclosed on September 27, October 4 and November 26, 2018, the Extraordinary General Meeting ratified, on this date, the exercise of the right of first refusal and approved the signing of the respective sale and purchase agreements for the acquisition of shares of Companhia Transirapé de Transmissão S.A. ('Transirapé'), Companhia Transleste de Transmissão S.A. ('Transleste'), and Companhia Transudeste de Transmissão S.A. ('Transudeste') (together referred as 'Transmineiras'), object of Lot M of the Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018, which was authorized by the auction's Sale Committee on November 26, 2018, and, consequently, the transfer of such shares to the Company after the fulfillment of the precedent conditions provided in the referred agreements.

Click here to access the Notice to the Market.

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2019 01:28:05 UTC
