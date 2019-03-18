TAESA Transmissora Aliança de Energia El& : Notice to the Market - CADE approves Transmineiras Acquisition- Eletrobrás Auction - 03/18/2019

NOTICE TO THE MARKET



Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa' or 'Company') pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, further to the material facts disclosed on September 27, October 4, November 26, 2018 and to the notices to the market disclosed on January 25, and February 13, 2019, the National Official Gazette published, on this date, an order containing the decision of the General Superintendence of the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) approving, without any restriction with the purpose of the acquision of shares held by Eletrobras in the total capital of Companhia Transirapé de Transmissão S.A. ('Transirapé'), Companhia Transleste de Transmissão S.A. ('Transleste') and Companhia Transudeste de Transmissão S.A. ('Transudeste') (together referred to as 'Transmineiras' and the 'Acquision'), object of Lot M of the Eletrobras Auction No. 01/2018, which was authorized by the auction's Sale Committee on November 26, 2018.

CADE's approval is subject to compliance with the 15-day legal deadline for appeals, after which a certificate of the final and unappealable decision of CADE's General Superintendence will be published, if there is no appeal.

The Company points out that the completion of such Acquisition is also subject to the fulfillment of other precedent conditions common for this type of transaction, as previously disclosed.

The Company will inform its shareholders and the market of any developments regarding the matters in this Notice to the Market at an opportune time and in a timely manner, pursuant to the current legislation.

Investor Relations:

Raul Lycurgo Leite - CEO

Marcus Pereira Aucélio - CFO and IRO

Cristiano Grangeiro - IR Manager