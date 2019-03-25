TAESA Transmissora Aliança de Energia El& : Notice to the Market - Eletrobras Auction Update - CADEand#145;s Approval - 03/25/2019

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company - CVM Nr. 2025-7

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) Nr. 07.859.971/0001-30

State Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0027843-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa' or 'Company') pursuant to CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, further to the material facts disclosed on September 27, October 4, November 26, 2018 and January 15, 2019 and to the notice to the market disclosed on March 14, 2019, regarding the acquisition of Lots L and N of Eletrobras Auction 01/2018 ('Auction'), the National Official Gazette published on March 22, 2019, orders No. 402 and 403 containing the decision of the General Superintendence of the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE)approving, without any restriction with the purpose of the acquision of shares held by Eletrobras in the total capital of Brasnorte Transmissora de Energia S.A. (shareholding interest of 49.71%) and in the capital of Empresa Transmissão do Alto Uruguai S.A. - ETAU (shareholding interest of 23.03%) (jointly 'Acquisitions'). CADE's approvals are subject to compliance with the 15-day legal deadline for appeals, after which the certificates of the final and unappealable decision of CADE's General Superintendence will be published, if there is no appeal.

About Lot M, which concerns the shares issued by the companies Transirapé, Transleste and Transudeste (together 'Transmineiras'), the Company also informs that the definitive transfer of a portion of the shares issued by these companies to Taesa is temporarily suspended by virtue of a preliminary decision rendered in the records of the Writ of Security No. 2051956-60.2019.8.26.0000, before the Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo, which concerns the exercise of Taesa's right of first refusal over the shares sold by Eletrobras. The current decision is not final, and therefore subject to appeal, and the Company will take all necessary measures to safeguard its rights.

The Company points out that the completion of such transactions is also subject to the fulfillment of other precedent conditions common for this type of transaction, as previously disclosed.

The Company will inform its shareholders and the market of any developments regarding the matters in this Notice to the Market at an opportune time and in a timely manner, pursuant to the current legislation.

