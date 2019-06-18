TAESA Transmissora Aliança de Energia El& : Notice to the Market - Installation License issued for Iva� Concession - 06/18/2019

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company - CVM Nr. 2025-7

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) Nr. 07.859.971/0001-30

State Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0027843-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa' or 'Company') hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other stakeholders that the Environmental Institute of Paraná ('IAP') issued today the Installation License ('LI') to the transmission line (LT) 230 kV Sarandi - Paranavaí Norte, double circuits (CD), with an extension of 81.2 km, of its subsidiary Interligação Elétrica Ivaí ('Ivaí'). After obtaining the license, the Company is authorized to start the construction of these facilities.

Ivaí is a project under construction of Lot 1 of the transmission auction No 005/2016, held in April 2017, in which Taesa participated in partnership with Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista - CTEEP, with an equal stake of 50%. Ivaí is located in the State of Paraná, with an extension of 600 km of transmission line (double circuit) and 3 substations, an investment of R$ 1.9 billion (Capex ANEEL) and RAP of R$ 280.9 million (cycle 2018-2019). The deadline set by Aneel to energize Ivaí is August, 2022.

