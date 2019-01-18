Log in
TAESA Transmissora Aliança de Energia El& : Notice to the Market - Issuance of ESTE Preliminary License - 01/18/2019

01/18/2019 | 06:24pm EST

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa' or 'Company') hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other stakeholders that the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Natural Resources - IBAMA issued, on January 16, 2019, the Preliminary License ('LP') to Empresa Sudeste de Transmissão de Energia S.A. ('ESTE') - a project currently under construction from Lot 22 of the transmission auction 013/2015 (part 2), held in October 2016, 100% controlled by its subsidiary Empresa Amazonense de Transmissão de Energia S.A. ('EATE'), from TBE group.

ESTE is a project located between the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, with a total extension of approximately 236 km in transmission lines, totaling R$ 486 million in investments (ANEEL Capex), and Annual Permitted Revenues (RAP) of R$ 107.2 million for the 2018-2019 cycle. The deadline set by ANEEL to energize ESTE is February 2022.

Click here to access the Notice to the Market.

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 23:23:02 UTC
