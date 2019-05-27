TAESA Transmissora Aliança de Energia El& : Notice to the Market - Taesaand#145;s 6th Issuance of Debentures - 05/27/2019

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company - CVM Nr. 2025-7

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) Nr. 07.859.971/0001-30

State Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0027843-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (B3: TAEE11) ('Taesa' or 'Company') hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other stakeholders that the long-term funding of the Company was concluded through the Issuance of Simple Debentures, Non-Convertible into Shares, in Two Series, in the total amount of R$1,060,000,000.00 (one billion and sixty million Reais), being the First Series Unsecured and the Second Series Secured by Projects' Shares and Cash Flows, for Public Distribution with Restricted Efforts, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 476, of January 16th, 2009, as amended, and to article 2 of Law 12,431, of June 24, 2011, as amended ('Law 12.431' and 'Issuance', respectively). The Issuance was coordinated by Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., acting as lead coordinator, Banco ABC Brasil S.A. and BB-Banco de Investimento S.A.

The Second Series Debentures will be characterized as 'Green Bonds', based on independent opinion of specialized consulting and considering their contribution to the transmission of renewable energy. A copy of the independent opinion is available at Taesa's IR website (only in Portuguese): Second Opinion Seem of Taesa Green Debenture.

The details of the issuance can be accessed through the Notice to the Market.

Click here to access the Notice to the Market.

Investor Relations:

Raul Lycurgo Leite - CEO and Legal and Regulatory Officer

Marcus Pereira Aucélio - CFO and IRO

Cristiano Grangeiro - IR Manager

Tel.: +55 21 2212-6060

Fax: +55 21 2212-6041

E-mail: investor.relations@taesa.com.br