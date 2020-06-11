Log in
TAIF-NK took part in the largest online forum «Business in new conditions»

06/11/2020 | 03:33am EDT

June 10, 2020


The largest online forum called «Business in new conditions» was held in Nizhnekamsk on June 10, 2020. Representatives of the Ministries for Economic Development, Industry and Trade, Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, Ministry and Agency of the Republic of Tatarstan, heads of major enterprises and more than 300 entrepreneurs from different sectors of economy took part in this online forum.

One of the speakers of the economic forum was Rushan Shamgunov, General Director of TAIF-NK JSC, who introduced the participants to the business performance of the largest oil refinery, focusing in more detail on online sales and product purchases.
Then the speakers and experts at the discussion platforms considered the existing opportunities for business stabilization and issues of further development on such topics as: opportunities of product sales to town-forming enterprises, cooperation with large business; anti-crisis federal and regional measures to support small and medium-sized enterprises as a result of pandemic: favorable credit facilities, deferred payment, financial support programs.
Despite the unstable economic situation in the world, TAIF-NK remains one of the leading petrochemical enterprises in the country. A company that has managed to maintain its previous performance and its competitiveness. To date, TAIF-NK JSC produces 39 types of oil products. The main types are diesel fuel, naphtha, motor gasoline, kerosene and jet fuel, vacuum gas oil and fuel oil. With an average process utilization rate for primary processing of petroleum products of Russian refineries amounting to 88.6% in 2019, the company ensured the utilization of its capacity at 99.8% and sold commercial products valued at over 200 billion Rub.



Disclaimer

TAIF-NK OAO published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:32:01 UTC
