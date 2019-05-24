TAKASAGO International : Chemical Corporation Accelerates Development of Continuous Production Facility "iFactory"

Takasago Chemical Corporation is leading a joint development program as part of a consortium comprising eight firms and one institute.

Dubbed 'iFactory', this program will bring about continuous production of pharmaceutical ingredients and highly functional chemical products.

Its purpose is to help build an energy-efficient economy and society while contributing to enhanced industrial competitiveness.

It was adopted in 2018 to be among one of the programs for innovating the strategic energy conservation technologies put forward by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Please refer to the attached → 190520_iFactory(英語）.pdf