TAKASAGO International : To Keep Grapefruit Sustainable

Takasago International Corporation announces that it has completed its long-term grapefruit tree founding agreement with Peace River Citrus Products and The Scotts Family Companies. For the first time in its 100 years history, the company will be directly involved in grapefruit production in Florida through tree planting to secure sustainable supply of this iconic but unfortunately vanishing resource.

Peace River Citrus Products and The Scott Family Companies announced their commitment to plant a combined 1,500 acres of new grapefruit groves in Florida's St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. This is the first major grapefruit planting in the state since citrus greening decimated Florida's existing grapefruit plantings. Through its long-standing partnership with Peace River Citrus Products, Coca-Cola North America is supporting this effort with a multi-year agreement to purchase processed grapefruit juice for its juice brands.

In addition, Takasago International Corporation is also supporting the effort by underwriting the cost of the grapefruit trees that will be planted in about 1,000 acres of groves. Takasago will benefit from a long-term grapefruit peel oil agreement, which will assure a supply of this high value ingredient, which is a key component in flavor and fragrance manufacturing.

With a corporate philosophy 'Contributing to Society through Technology', Takasago has been leading the flavors and fragrances industry since 1920. Through an international network, Takasago has been developing products for the world's most successful manufacturers of foods, beverages, fine fragrances, home and personal care products.

Peace River Citrus Products, founded by William (Bill) Becker nearly 30 years ago, has become the main citrus processor in Florida. Its strong operation is delivering stable supply, technical guidance and high-quality products year after year.

The Scott Family Companies grows, packs, and markets fresh grapefruit for the international and domestic markets. The Scotts are 3rd generation citrus growers that have a long history of farming in the famous Indian River Growing District.

This ambitious and industry unique long-term initiative is part of Takasago's 'TaSuKI' strategic corporate responsible sourcing program. TaSuKI aims at restoring full control over supply and CSR compliance by direct sourcing & manufacturing presence in countries of origin (backward integration) as well as social & environmental programs to support local communities.

Aligning resources through a vertically integrated coordination, Takasago, Peace River and the Scotts Family are committed in the long-term to support and grow the grapefruit business in Florida state. This integration goes from new grapefruit trees plantations to extracted cold press oil from the resulting fruit of the above mentioned new plantations.

