TAKASAGO International : has renewed the Fine Chemicals Division website.

04/01/2019 | 01:02am EDT

With this renewal, we introduce our Flow Chemistry.

Takasago has Pipe Flow Reactor (PFR), Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR) and Intermittent Stirred Tank Reactor (iSTR) in R&D and Iwata and Kakegawa factory. They can be used for the production process for pharmaceutical intermediates.

From 2015, we carried out the commercial production by the continuous flow manufacturing facility. Now, the total production has reached 100 MT (million metric tonnes) at IWATA.In 2016, FDA inspected our Iwata facility.

We introduce our approach using the continuous flow manufacturing facility.

We will continue to expand our Technology and make efforts to provide better information through the website.

Please click on the following URL for details.

https://www.takasago.com/ja/business/finechemicals/continuousflow_reaction.html

Disclaimer

TAKASAGO International Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 05:01:08 UTC
