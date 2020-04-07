Log in
TAL Education Group Investors Who Have Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton; Firm Is Investigating Company for Possible Securities Laws Violations

04/07/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

BOSTON, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has launched an investigation into potential securities fraud by TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) and certain of its officers.  Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation

On April 7, 2020, after the markets closed, TAL announced certain employee wrongdoing discovered in the Company’s routine auditing process.  This includes irregularities and violations of the Company’s business conduct and internal control policies by an employee in the Company’s “Light Class” business.  The Company stated that it suspects its “Light Class” sales were wrongly inflated for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, including from the forging of contracts and other documents.

In after-market trading, the stock has dropped approximately 24%, down from a close of $55.82 to approximately $42.50 per share.

If you purchased or acquired shares of TAL and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorney Jacob Walker at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com, or at https://shareholder.law/tal

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets.  The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States.  The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockesq.com
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockesq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
