TAL Sales Fraud Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into TAL Education Group; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

04/07/2020 | 09:06pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On April 7, 2020, TAL announced it discovered that a particular employee committed wrongdoing in the Company's internal auditing process.  TAL stated that it "found the irregularities and violations of the Company's business conduct and internal control policies by an employee in the Company's newly introduced 'Light Class' business."

The Company further stated, "based upon the Company's routine internal audit, the Company suspects that the employee of question conspired with external vendors to wrongly inflate ‘Light Class’ sales by forging contracts and other documentations." 

Following this announcement, TAL's stock price fell over 18% in aftermarket trading on April 7, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a TAL shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]


© GlobeNewswire 2020
