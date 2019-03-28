TAMKO® Building Products, Inc. : Welcomes Carlyle Global Partners as Strategic Minority Investment Partner

TAMKO® Building Products, Inc., one of the nation’s largest
independent manufacturers of residential roofing products, today
announced that Carlyle Global Partners (CGP) will become a long-term
strategic minority investor in its asphalt roofing and building
materials business. CGP is the long-duration investment fund of The
Carlyle Group, a global investment firm with $216 billion of assets
under management. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close
in Q2 2019, have not been disclosed.
TAMKO’s Chairman of the Board, Ethelmae Humphreys, said, “This is the
beginning of a new chapter in TAMKO’s 75-year history. Our business and
footprint has expanded at a dramatic pace, growing from just one roofing
plant in Joplin, MO, into one of the nation’s largest asphalt roofing
shingle manufacturers. Our partnership with CGP will position TAMKO now
and over the long-term for even faster growth and greater success.”
“TAMKO’s success is firmly rooted in the core values that have always
defined us as a family-run business: hard work, honesty and integrity
and a commitment to hire and develop outstanding people,” said David
Humphreys, President and CEO of TAMKO. “CGP is a great long-term partner
because they recognize that these guiding principles - combined with our
cost leadership strategy, focus on vertical integration, commitment to
quality, customer focus, and continuous improvement - have underpinned
TAMKO’s success. Together with CGP, TAMKO will continue to invest in
these areas to grow the market-leading positions we hold today.”
Eliot Merrill, Co-Head of CGP, said: “We are delighted to partner with
TAMKO, a market innovator with outstanding management and admirable core
values. We believe our record of creating value successfully in
businesses poised for long-term growth will enable TAMKO to build on its
remarkable achievements to date.” Carlyle Managing Director, Vipul Amin,
added: “We have followed the growth and success of TAMKO for many years
and look forward to supporting management as they take the business to
the next level.” Eliot Merrill and Vipul Amin will join TAMKO’s board of
directors.
TAMKO’s composite decking business, which is based in Lamar, Missouri
and manufactures award-winning products such as the Envision®
composite decking line, will continue to be owned and operated as a
stand-alone business exclusively by the Humphreys family.
About TAMKO
TAMKO Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest independent
manufacturers of residential roofing products (including Heritage®
Asphalt Shingles and MetalWorks® Steel Shingles), decking and
railing products, waterproofing, cements, and coatings. Since 1944,
TAMKO’s success is the direct result of teamwork and enduring
relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Privately owned,
TAMKO is committed to producing top-quality products with excellent
product support. For more information about TAMKO, visit our website at www.TAMKO.com.
About The Carlyle Group/Carlyle Global Partners
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep
industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business
segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and
Investment Solutions. With $216 billion of assets under management as of
December 31, 2018, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create
value on behalf of our investors, portfolio companies and the
communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more
than 1,650 people in 31 offices across six continents.
Carlyle launched its longer-term private equity strategy, Carlyle Global
Partners, in 2014 to pursue opportunities that leverage Carlyle’s
expertise, resources and global platform in investments that benefit
from longer hold periods and structural flexibility. Carlyle Global
Partners pursues investments with the potential for attractive returns
and net asset value appreciation over a longer time horizon than
traditional private equity funds. CGP has a flexible investment mandate,
is sector- and geography-agnostic, and has limited need for nearer-term
liquidity events, enabling it to be a differentiated partner with family
businesses, management teams, and corporate partners to build businesses
over the long-term. TAMKO will be CGP’s ninth investment.
