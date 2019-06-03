|
TANSH Global Food : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
06/03/2019 | 08:59am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd
國際天食集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3666)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Meeting") of TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd (the "Company") will be held at 3rd Floor, Man Yee Bldg, 60-68 Des Voeux Rd Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
"THAT Zhu Xiaoxia, be removed as a director of the Company and from any position in any of the board committees of the Company with immediate effect."
Yours faithfully
By order of the Board
TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd
WANG Huimin
Chairlady
Hong Kong, 30 May 2019
Notes:
A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A member who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her and vote on his/her behalf at the Meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
In the case of joint holders of Shares, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the above meeting, personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first in the register in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
In order to be valid, a form of proxy must be deposited at the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof) not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the above meeting or any adjournment thereof. The completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude shareholders of the Company from attending and voting in person at the above meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof) if they so wish.
The transfer books and register of members of the Company will be closed from 14 June 2019 to 19 June 2019, both days inclusive, in order to determine the entitlement of shareholders to attend the above meeting, during which period no share transfers can be registered. All transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 13 June 2019.
Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy should not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. WANG Huimin, Mr. SUN Yong, Ms. Baixuan Tiffany WANG and Ms. ZHU Xiaoxia; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. WANG Huili and Ms. WU Wen; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. WU Chun Wah, Mr. LUI Wai Ming, Mr. ZHANG Zhenyu and Mr. LIN Lijun.
