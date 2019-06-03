TANSH Global Food : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd

國際天食集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3666)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Meeting") of TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd (the "Company") will be held at 3rd Floor, Man Yee Bldg, 60-68 Des Voeux Rd Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m. to consider and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

"THAT Zhu Xiaoxia, be removed as a director of the Company and from any position in any of the board committees of the Company with immediate effect."

Yours faithfully

By order of the Board

TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd

WANG Huimin

Chairlady

Hong Kong, 30 May 2019

