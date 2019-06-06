Log in
TANSH Global Food : Announcements and Notices - Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director

06/06/2019 | 09:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd

國際天食集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3666)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors of TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd. announces that Mr. LIN Lijun. ("Mr. Lin") has resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 6 June 2019 as he needs more time to deal with his personal matters.

Mr. Lin has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Upon Mr. Lin's resignation, he has also ceased to be a member of the audit committee, a member of the remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee.

The Board would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Lin for his contribution to the Group during his tenure of office.

Yours faithfully

By order of the Board

TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd

WANG Huimin

Chairlady

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. WANG Huimin, Mr. SUN Yong, Ms. Baixuan Tiffany WANG and Ms. ZHU Xiaoxia; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. WANG Huili and Ms. WU Wen; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. WU Chun Wah, Mr. LUI Wai Ming, Mr. ZHANG Zhenyu and Mr. LIN Lijun.

Disclaimer

TANSH Global Food Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 13:57:02 UTC
