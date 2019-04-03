Log in
TANSH Global Food : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement

04/03/2019 | 11:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd

國際天食集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3666)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the voluntary announcement of the Company dated 2 January 2019 regarding a bankruptcy petition presented by Mr. Wang Hairong against Madam Wang Huimin on 31 December 2018 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, all the capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Board has been notified by Madam Wang that (i) the Set Aside Application has been scheduled to be heard on 11 October 2019; and (ii) the Bankruptcy Petition has been dismissed by way of consent summons filed on 15 March 2019 and the relevant order made on 29 March 2019.

The Company will keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of any further information to be provided by Madam Wang in connection to the Set Aside Application by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd

WANG Huimin

Chairlady

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 3 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. WANG Huimin, Mr. SUN Yong and Ms. ZHU Xiaoxia; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. WANG Huili and Ms. WU Wen; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. WU Chun Wah, Mr. LUI Wai Ming and Mr. LIN Lijun.

Disclaimer

TANSH Global Food Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 15:26:02 UTC
