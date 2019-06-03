TANSH Global Food : Form of Proxy for Use at Extraordinary General Meeting

TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd

國際天食集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3666)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

I/We (Name) (Block capitals, please)

of (Address)

being the registered holder(s) of(see Note 1) shares of HK$0.01 each of TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd (the "Company") hereby appoint (Name)

of (Address)

or failing him/her (Name) of (Address)

or failing him/her, the chairman of the meeting (see Note 2) as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 3F, Man Yee Bldg, 60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof or on any resolution or motion which is proposed thereat. My/Our proxy is authorized and instructed to vote as indicated (see Note 3) in respect of the following resolution:

For Against Ordinary Resolution (see Note 3) (see Note 3)

1. To remove Ms. Zhu Xiaoxia as a director of the Company and from any position in any of the board committees of the Company with immediate effect.

Dated this day of , 2019 Signature(s) (see Note 6)

Notes: