TANSH Global Food : Form of Proxy for Use at Extraordinary General Meeting

06/03/2019 | 08:59am EDT

TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd

國際天食集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3666)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

I/We (Name)

(Block capitals, please)

of (Address)

being the registered holder(s) of(see Note 1) shares of HK$0.01 each of TANSH Global Food Group Co., Ltd (the "Company") hereby appoint (Name)

of (Address)

or failing him/her (Name) of (Address)

or failing him/her, the chairman of the meeting (see Note 2) as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 3F, Man Yee Bldg, 60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m., and at any adjournment thereof or on any resolution or motion which is proposed thereat. My/Our proxy is authorized and instructed to vote as indicated (see Note 3) in respect of the following resolution:

For

Against

Ordinary Resolution

(see Note 3)

(see Note 3)

1. To remove Ms. Zhu Xiaoxia as a director of the Company and from any position in any of the board committees of the Company with immediate effect.

Dated this

day of

, 2019

Signature(s)

(see Note 6)

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s); if no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  2. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy of his/her own choice. If such an appointment is made, strike out the words "the chairman of the meeting", and insert the name(s) of the person(s) appointed as proxy in space provided. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initiated by the person who signs it.
  3. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "For". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "Against". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
  4. If the appointor is a corporation, this form must be under common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney, or other person duly authorised on that behalf.
  5. The description of the resolution is by way of summary only. The full text of the resolution appears in the notice of extraordinary general meeting.
  6. In the case of joint holders, the signature of any one holder will be sufficient but the names of all the joint holders should be stated. Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined as that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  7. To be valid, this form of proxy must be completed, signed and deposited at the Hong Kong share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a notarially certified copy thereof), not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting. The completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude shareholders of the Company from attending and voting in person at the above meeting (or any adjourned meeting thereof) if they so wish.
  8. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

Disclaimer

TANSH Global Food Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 12:58:14 UTC
