TAP APRIL 16 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Molson Coors Brewing Company – TAP

04/10/2019 | 10:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) from February 14, 2017 through February 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The firm reminds of the April 16, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=molson-coors-brewing-company&id=1727 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors’ investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Molson Coors’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. 

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

 

Zahng-Investor-Law.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
