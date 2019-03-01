Log in
TAP AVP VNDA CVS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

03/01/2019 | 11:16am EST

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019
Class Period: February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019

Get additional information about TAP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/molson-coors-brewing-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019
Class Period: August 2, 2016 and August 2, 2017

Get additional information about AVP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/avon-products-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019
Class Period: November 4, 2015 and February 11, 2019

Get additional information about VNDA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019
Class Period: May 21, 2015 and February 20, 2019

Get additional information about CVS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cvs-health-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
