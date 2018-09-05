TAPPP Secures $5 million Series A Financing led by ADvantage Sports Tech Fund

TAPPP,
a New York based pre-paid platform enabling global access to premium
live sports content, announced today it has secured $5 million in Series
A financing, led by leAD Sports/OurCrowd’s ADvantage Fund. The financing
also includes the backing of a number of leading venture capital firms
and sports technology investors, including Accomplice, Elysian Park,
Go4it, Courtside VC and Sterling.VC.
This past April, TAPPP launched its flagship product, an exclusive
pre-paid card offering access to the MLB.TV streaming service offered by
Major League Baseball. TAPPP cards are currently available at over 5,000
retailers including Walmart and Gamestop, providing live sports access
directly to any consumer device. This new platform not only serves the
millions of U.S. sports fans who are unable to acquire credit cards, but
also the rising generation of young consumers who are shunning credit
cards in favor of smarter payment options.
TAPPP’s team has over 20 years of experience in developing and scaling
pre-paid card management platforms, and is gearing up for significant
growth. "TAPPP is changing the way fans can consume sports content by
giving them unprecedented flexibility in how they watch their favorite
teams and players,” said Sandy Agarwal, TAPPP’s Founder and CEO.
“Together with this strong group of sports investors, we're excited to
begin this journey by MLB games to a large and often overlooked consumer
group." Agarwal added that, with this funding round, the company's
long-term strategy is to expand to 100,000 retail outlets and to bring
new sports media products to consumers through league partnerships.
The Series A funding round was led by ADvantage, a global sports tech
venture fund. ADvantage is managed as a partnership between leAD Sports,
which runs a one-of-a-kind sports entrepreneurship and investment
platform initiated by the grandchildren of Adi Dassler, and global
hybrid venture capital platform, OurCrowd.
“ADvantage believes that TAPPP can drive innovation in an exciting new
category,” said Jeremy Pressman, Partner at ADvantage. "TAPPP is a
perfect fit for ADvantage's debut fund. Its approach to serving untapped
viewer segments through a combination of traditional payments and an
innovative, on-demand viewing experience, is unique and creative. We at
ADvantage are thrilled at the opportunity to leverage our deep
connections in the sports market to broaden TAPPP’s reach even further."
As part of the financing, Jeremy Pressman has joined TAPPP's Board of
Directors.
About TAPPP
TAPPP is revolutionizing the digital content space by empowering premium
content providers to connect with consumers via innovative prepaid card
solutions that serve the evolving needs of today’s rising generations.
Starting with MLB.TV and
the NFL, Tappp makes it easy for consumers to access professional sports
games and other digital services with flexible cash options and no
long-term commitments. Tappp is currently available at thousands of
retail outlets and online merchants including Walmart and Game Stop. To
learn more about TAPPP, visit www.tappp.com
About ADvantage
ADvantage invests in early-stage technology companies aimed at shaping
the future of sports. ADvantage is backed by leAD Sports, an initiative
spearheaded by the grandchildren of Adi Dassler to further sports
innovation, and global hybrid venture capital platform, OurCrowd.
ADvantage is leveraging a strong global network to source leading
opportunities in the spaces of fan engagement and experience, connected
athletes and communities, and derivative sports (eSports, fantasy, and
new sports). Led by serial entrepreneur and accomplished venture builder
Christoph Sonnen and venture investor and professional athlete Jeremy
Pressman, ADvantage is targeting a diversified portfolio of 15 startups
from around the world. For more information visit: https://www.advantagesportsfund.com
To learn more about leAD Sports visit: www.leadsports.com
/ To learn more about OurCrowd visit: www.ourcrowd.com
