TAS to Convoy: "Not So Fast" - Introduces FREE Load board for Freight Brokers

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucker Assist Services, LLC (TAS), a startup that has been working to streamline the tedious, often confusing, operational procedures associated with broker onboarding, freight procurement, and invoicing, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on February 12, 2019. The TAS100 APP is designed to work in benefit of the trucker.

"My partner, a small trucking company owner of thirty years, and myself, started TAS to give the 250,000 plus independent and small trucking companies an opportunity for success. 45% of these companies go out of business within five years. These drivers take all the risk, have all the expense, and do all of the work and once again are pitted against one another in a war they can't win."

"Convoy's announcement two days ago declaring it has achieved 100% automated matching of loads in its top markets across the country, is just another slap in the face of the independent and small trucking company." TAS co-founder Steve Urbish stated, from his Philadelphia, PA office. "In order for the trucker to receive fair market value for the freight carried, a free market must exist. Supply and demand drive the rate paid to the trucker. Convoy, valued at 1 billion dollars, along with the other top tier national freight brokers are on a mission to put the 15,000 smaller freight brokers out of business. They claim their systems, their apps, are to the benefit of the trucker. Economics 101 would dictate that they are on a mission of profitability. Less money to the trucker. More jets, more private islands, for the executives. In reality, a marketplace with 15,000 freight brokers competing for shipper contracts provides the trucker with an advantage. Conversely, a marketplace with one freight broker results in a monopoly and price control over time, ultimately hurting the truckers' ability to earn a living.

Do they think the backbone of this industry is foolish enough to believe that a company whose major investors include Jeff Bezos and Amazon, whose primary objective is to lower the cost of shipping goods, honestly has the best interest of the trucker at heart?

In February 2017 Amazon executives insisted that it was building its own transportation infrastructure "not as a replacement to UPS, FedEx and other (smaller) third-party shipping companies." (Geek Wire 2/2/2017).

A year later, on 2/9/2018, a Business Insider headline read "UPS and FedEx (stocks) are tumbling after Amazon says it's going into shipping with Amazon SWA -Shipping with Amazon."

2/5/2019, Convoy (co-founded by two former Amazon Executives) whose investors include Jeff Bezos (CEO Amazon) and Amazon announce they have an app that will help truck drivers by putting 15,000 of Convoy's freight broker competitors out of business.

TAS says "Not so Fast" because they have an integrated WEB portal and app system that has proven to assist truck drivers.

"We have been developing an integrated load board, available next month, free to brokers. The algorithms within the board will allow the trucker to set pick-up and delivery geographic and economic ranges. Brokers will present their loads. The driver will choose the "Smart load," the load that brings the truck the greatest value. Once delivered, the POD is scanned using our proprietary app and has the ability to pay direct into the trucker's bank account within 24 hours. We speak with our trucking customers daily. We meet regularly. Our system has been developed with their input... oh... yeah.... and we travel coach and vacation on east coast beaches."

