Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TATA TATA Sons : Steel enables creation of an engineering wonder 'Bogibeel bridge', partners Nation's journey towards tomorrow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 08:55am CET

December 26, 2018

The steel giant supplied ~15kT rebars, about 75% of total rebar, used in the construction

Tata Steel is proud to be associated with Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge that was dedicated to the nation on December 25, 2018, by the Prime Minister of India.

The company provided value-added products for the construction of India's largest rail-cum-road bridge. Tata Steel supplied 15kT of Tata Tiscon rebars for the construction of the country's only bridge that has fully welded steel-concrete composite girders. Out of the total rebars used in building this engineering wonder, 75% of the rebar steel has been supplied by Tata Steel.

Tata Steel made available the customised length rebars to minimise steel wastage. Tata Tiscon Super Ductile (SD) rebar, used in the construction of this magnificent structure, is specially designed for construction in seismic prone zones.

'It is a matter of pride for us to be a part of this landmark structure that bridges the distance and enables a better tomorrow for the North-East. This is a manifestation of the spirit of innovation in Tata Steel and we will continue to develop products to support such megastructures,' said Kulvin Suri, Chief Corporate Communications, Tata Steel.

Tata Steel has supplied steel to many such iconic structures and landmarks in the country and abroad. Linking today with tomorrow, Tata Steel's state-of-the-art and durable LRPC strands have played a part in building the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Tiscon reinforcement bars were also used in the construction. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was designed as the first cable-stayed bridge constructed over open seas in India. The main span over the Bandra channel is one of the longest spans of concrete deck attempted.

World-class metro systems and ultra-modern airports epitomise a nation on the move - India's mass transport revolution is a resolve to surge ahead. Tata Steel has contributed to almost all metro railway networks in the country with our pre-stressed concrete strands. These projects include the Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Kochi metros.

Tata Steel's LRPC strands and Tiscon ReadyBuild have helped shape eight metro rail networks. Tata Structura steel tubular sections have played a part in creating 32 modern airports. Along the way, accelerating today towards tomorrow, Tata Tiscon has pioneered Fe600, which is now the highest strength rebar available in the industry.

Tata Steel is continuously working toward development of innovative, sustainable and world-class products, services and solutions to enable a better tomorrow for all its stakeholders.

Disclaimer

TATA Group - TATA Sons Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 07:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:55aTATA TATA SONS : Steel enables creation of an engineering wonder 'Bogibeel bridge', partners Nation's journey towards tomorrow
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
08:44aBOJ's Kuroda further waters down pledge to hit target quickly
RE
08:40aBOJ's Kuroda further waters down pledge to hit target quickly
RE
07:30aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Senior Indian official Iran crude essential for sustaining balance in oil trade
PU
07:25aAIR MACAU : Fuel Surcharge Updates
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
4MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
5U.S. oil edges up after tumbling to lowest since June 2017 on economy fears
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.