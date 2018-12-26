TATA TATA Sons : Steel enables creation of an engineering wonder 'Bogibeel bridge', partners Nation's journey towards tomorrow

December 26, 2018

The steel giant supplied ~15kT rebars, about 75% of total rebar, used in the construction

Tata Steel is proud to be associated with Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge that was dedicated to the nation on December 25, 2018, by the Prime Minister of India.

The company provided value-added products for the construction of India's largest rail-cum-road bridge. Tata Steel supplied 15kT of Tata Tiscon rebars for the construction of the country's only bridge that has fully welded steel-concrete composite girders. Out of the total rebars used in building this engineering wonder, 75% of the rebar steel has been supplied by Tata Steel.

Tata Steel made available the customised length rebars to minimise steel wastage. Tata Tiscon Super Ductile (SD) rebar, used in the construction of this magnificent structure, is specially designed for construction in seismic prone zones.

'It is a matter of pride for us to be a part of this landmark structure that bridges the distance and enables a better tomorrow for the North-East. This is a manifestation of the spirit of innovation in Tata Steel and we will continue to develop products to support such megastructures,' said Kulvin Suri, Chief Corporate Communications, Tata Steel.

Tata Steel has supplied steel to many such iconic structures and landmarks in the country and abroad. Linking today with tomorrow, Tata Steel's state-of-the-art and durable LRPC strands have played a part in building the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Tiscon reinforcement bars were also used in the construction. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link was designed as the first cable-stayed bridge constructed over open seas in India. The main span over the Bandra channel is one of the longest spans of concrete deck attempted.

World-class metro systems and ultra-modern airports epitomise a nation on the move - India's mass transport revolution is a resolve to surge ahead. Tata Steel has contributed to almost all metro railway networks in the country with our pre-stressed concrete strands. These projects include the Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Kochi metros.

Tata Steel's LRPC strands and Tiscon ReadyBuild have helped shape eight metro rail networks. Tata Structura steel tubular sections have played a part in creating 32 modern airports. Along the way, accelerating today towards tomorrow, Tata Tiscon has pioneered Fe600, which is now the highest strength rebar available in the industry.

Tata Steel is continuously working toward development of innovative, sustainable and world-class products, services and solutions to enable a better tomorrow for all its stakeholders.