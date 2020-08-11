Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TATRO : Upgrades and Updates HVAC in More than a Dozen Schools In Kansas and Colorado

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 09:35am EDT

As districts across the country decide on start dates, TATRO works with schools to ensure comfort in the midst of caution

With schools trying to determine the best path to returning kids safely to classrooms during the pandemic, TATRO has been working with districts across western Kansas and southeast Colorado to ensure that when they do return, they will be as comfortable as possible. Since early summer, TATRO has been repairing, upgrading and completely reinstalling HVAC systems in schools from elementary through high school in a variety of cities in the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005559/en/

TATRO Crew Installs New Equipment at Garden City School (Photo: Business Wire)

TATRO Crew Installs New Equipment at Garden City School (Photo: Business Wire)

“This has been a difficult time for everyone, but TATRO has continued to push forward with the school projects it has committed to, in order to make sure that when schools are ready for kids, they won’t have to worry about old, outdated air conditioning systems on top of all the extra steps this year brings,” said Justin Sanchez, president of TATRO. “We have always kept community at the top of our priority list along with customer service, and this summer has been no exception. We are proud of our relationship with area school districts, and look forward to seeing kids return to the classroom soon.”

Recent school projects in Kansas include:

  • Abe Hubert Elementary – Garden City, KS
  • Alta Brown Elementary – Garden City, KS
  • Dodge City Middle School – Dodge City, KS
  • Greeley County Schools – Tribune, KS
  • Horace Good Middle School - Garden City, KS
  • Max Jones Field House – Goodland, KS
  • Oakley High School – Oakley, KS
  • Scott City Middle School – Scott City, KS
  • WaKeeney School – WaKeeney, KS

Recent school projects in Colorado include:

  • Granada Schools District RE-1– Granada, CO
  • Pritchett Schools District RE-3 – Pritchett, CO
  • Springfield High School RE-4 – Springfield, CO

TATRO plans to complete school construction projects in the coming weeks, and will continue to be a support of the surrounding community as it adjusts to Covid-19. The company has stringent safety precautions in place, and continues to follow local and federal guidelines, as well as those set by the CDC. TATRO keeps its employees, customers and collective community's health as top priorities, and is always remaining focused on delivering exceptional service.

To keep up with TATRO, follow the company on social media:
Facebook: @TATROPlumbing
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tatro-plumbing-co-inc-

About TATRO

Started in 1952 in Garden City, Kansas, TATRO started as a residential plumbing company before it expanded into commercial and industrial HVAC and plumbing construction projects. Projects include everything from medical facilities to schools and dairy farms. The company’s goal is to remain humble and strong while using technology to enhance construction. TATRO has established itself as having a steadfast and dependable work ethic, astute problem solving and unified drive to continually implement modern technology in the construction field while aiding the Midwest in its growth and modernization. For more information, visit: www.tatroplumbing.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aPinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate Maximizes Flexibility and Power in Video Editing
GL
10:07aCANADA GOOSE : Q1 loss nearly doubles as revenue plunges from last year
AQ
10:06aCIENA : A network strategy and technology company
AQ
10:06aBASWARE : Introduces a Sustainability Dashboard, Enables Companies to Monitor Carbon Footprint of Invoices
BU
10:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:05aDENTALPLANS.COM : Helping Families Save Thousands on Braces
BU
10:05aExperience the “A-Beauty” Trend the Natural and Affordable Way With Sukin – Australia's #1 Natural Skincare Brand
GL
10:05aKION GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:04aBreeding stock supply contraction supports prices
PU
10:04aMSA program continues to deliver price premiums and high farm gate returns
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
2NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
4GOLD : Gold hastens retreat, dips below $2,000 on firm dollar
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group