TATRO : Upgrades and Updates HVAC in More than a Dozen Schools In Kansas and Colorado

As districts across the country decide on start dates, TATRO works with schools to ensure comfort in the midst of caution

With schools trying to determine the best path to returning kids safely to classrooms during the pandemic, TATRO has been working with districts across western Kansas and southeast Colorado to ensure that when they do return, they will be as comfortable as possible. Since early summer, TATRO has been repairing, upgrading and completely reinstalling HVAC systems in schools from elementary through high school in a variety of cities in the region.

TATRO Crew Installs New Equipment at Garden City School

“This has been a difficult time for everyone, but TATRO has continued to push forward with the school projects it has committed to, in order to make sure that when schools are ready for kids, they won’t have to worry about old, outdated air conditioning systems on top of all the extra steps this year brings,” said Justin Sanchez, president of TATRO. “We have always kept community at the top of our priority list along with customer service, and this summer has been no exception. We are proud of our relationship with area school districts, and look forward to seeing kids return to the classroom soon.”

Recent school projects in Kansas include:

Abe Hubert Elementary – Garden City, KS

Alta Brown Elementary – Garden City, KS

Dodge City Middle School – Dodge City, KS

Greeley County Schools – Tribune, KS

Horace Good Middle School - Garden City, KS

Max Jones Field House – Goodland, KS

Oakley High School – Oakley, KS

Scott City Middle School – Scott City, KS

WaKeeney School – WaKeeney, KS

Recent school projects in Colorado include:

Granada Schools District RE-1– Granada, CO

Pritchett Schools District RE-3 – Pritchett, CO

Springfield High School RE-4 – Springfield, CO

TATRO plans to complete school construction projects in the coming weeks, and will continue to be a support of the surrounding community as it adjusts to Covid-19. The company has stringent safety precautions in place, and continues to follow local and federal guidelines, as well as those set by the CDC. TATRO keeps its employees, customers and collective community's health as top priorities, and is always remaining focused on delivering exceptional service.

About TATRO

Started in 1952 in Garden City, Kansas, TATRO started as a residential plumbing company before it expanded into commercial and industrial HVAC and plumbing construction projects. Projects include everything from medical facilities to schools and dairy farms. The company’s goal is to remain humble and strong while using technology to enhance construction. TATRO has established itself as having a steadfast and dependable work ethic, astute problem solving and unified drive to continually implement modern technology in the construction field while aiding the Midwest in its growth and modernization. For more information, visit: www.tatroplumbing.com

