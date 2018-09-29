TAWA Announces Journalism Contest Winners

Automotive journalist David Boldt was named the overall winner in the 2018 Texas Truck Invitational writing competition Thursday at the State Fair of Texas.

The Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA), which oversees the contest, announced the award winners Thursday during the media preview of the Texas Auto Show. Boldt won for a report published on txGarage.com about electric vehicles titled “Trucks aren't evil and EVs aren't salvation. Let us pray.”

Bill Owney won the Invitational’s newspaper division with a story about the newly redesigned Ram 1500 pickup. In addition to the Invitational, a national contest open to all journalists who cover the truck industry, TAWA announced its Excellence in Craft Competition award winners at the event.

“We’re proud of all the great automotive journalism happening in Texas and beyond,” said Houston broadcaster Michael Marrs, TAWA’s president. “We’re glad we can recognize the high-quality, meaningful content being produced by our members and people who cover tucks and SUVs nationally — an important segment for many American families.”

Katzkin Automotive Leather has supported the contest for a second year, greatly adding to the Texas Truck Invitational writing competition with its contribution of a leather interior for the overall winner. “TAWA members strongly lobbied for the addition of a Video category, and it was added for the 2018 Excellence in Craft Competition,” said Tim Spell, who organized the contests for TAWA. “Participation in the new category was strong and the quality of the entries was high. The credentials of the Video category entrants were at such a high level that a panel of three highly accredited judges were used,” Spell said. “Each have a strong visual arts background and offer different professional experiences in videography, graphic design and photography. Thanks to judges Stan Hulen, Chris Waits and Ivan Galvan for contributing their valuable time and expertise.”

Winners of the PR/Marketing Press Kit category – Ram Truck, Jeep and Mazda PR — were all standout entries. Hulen said the first-place Ram 1500 Press Kit was “a one-two knockout combo of a dramatic, informative online microsite and a bold physical package of rugged Ram goodies makes this year’s winning entry memorable. Well-designed and well-executed, this press kit is dynamite.”

The new EICC Radio category judge, Jaime Florez, said the quality level of the entries was high. “I had a wonderful time listening to great pieces from very respectable journalists,” he said.

For the complete list of the award recipients and for multimedia content - http://texasautowriters.tritium.co/tawa-announces-journalism-contest-winners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180928005691/en/