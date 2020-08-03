TBB – Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement by TBB of the change of director

Announcement by TBB of the change of director

2020-07-31

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/07/31

2.Name of legal person:TBB industry union

3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:Kuo-Chang Huang(Employee,

Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd.)

4.Name and resume of the new position holder:Ching-Yu Liu(Employee,

Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd.)

5.Reason for the change:Appointed by TBB industry union

6.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/06/29 to 2021/06/28

7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/08/01

8.Any other matters that need to be specified:In accordance with

the official letter(Reg.00030)issued by TBB industry union