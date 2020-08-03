Log in
TBB – Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement by TBB of the change of director

08/03/2020 | 02:33am EDT
Announcement by TBB of the change of director
2020-07-31

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2020/07/31
2.Name of legal person:TBB industry union
3.Name and resume of the previous position holder:Kuo-Chang Huang(Employee,
Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd.)
4.Name and resume of the new position holder:Ching-Yu Liu(Employee,
Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd.)
5.Reason for the change:Appointed by TBB industry union
6.Original term (from __________ to __________):2018/06/29 to 2021/06/28
7.Effective date of the new appointment:2020/08/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:In accordance with
the official letter(Reg.00030)issued by TBB industry union

TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 06:32:09 UTC
