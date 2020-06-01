TBB – Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement of the important resolutions of the 2019 shareholder's meeting.

Announcement of the important resolutions of the 2019 shareholder's meeting.
2020-05-29
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2020/05/29
2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit
compensation:Recognized 2019 Earnings Distribution.
approval votes:3,737,356,500/90.18%;disapproval votes:3,007,754
invalid votes:1,567,020;abstention votes/no votes:402,297,561
3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:Approved the
Amendment of 'The Articles of Incorporation'.
approval votes:3,735,344,876/90.13%;disapproval votes:3,090,426
invalid votes:0;abstention votes/no votes:405,801,633
4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial
statements:Recognized 2019 Business Report and Financial Statements.
approval votes:3,711,225,628/89.55%;disapproval votes:2,854,461
invalid votes:1,052,520;abstention votes/no votes:429,096,226
5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:
(1)Approved the Proposal for the issuance of new shares for
stock dividends.
approval votes:3,736,076,827/90.15%;disapproval votes:3,907,533
invalid votes:0;abstention votes/no votes:404,252,575
(2)Approved the Amendment to the Rules of Procedures for
Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank.
approval votes:3,735,820,325/90.14%;disapproval votes:3,114,369
invalid votes:0;abstention votes/no votes:405,302,241
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
