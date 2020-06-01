Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TBB – Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement of the important resolutions of the 2019 shareholder's meeting.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 04:06am EDT
Announcement of the important resolutions of the 2019 shareholder's meeting.
2020-05-29

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2020/05/29
2.Important resolutions (1)profit distribution/deficit
compensation:Recognized 2019 Earnings Distribution.
approval votes:3,737,356,500/90.18%;disapproval votes:3,007,754
invalid votes:1,567,020;abstention votes/no votes:402,297,561
3.Important resolutions (2)amendments of the corporate charter:Approved the
Amendment of 'The Articles of Incorporation'.
approval votes:3,735,344,876/90.13%;disapproval votes:3,090,426
invalid votes:0;abstention votes/no votes:405,801,633
4.Important resolutions (3)business report and financial
statements:Recognized 2019 Business Report and Financial Statements.
approval votes:3,711,225,628/89.55%;disapproval votes:2,854,461
invalid votes:1,052,520;abstention votes/no votes:429,096,226
5.Important resolutions (4)elections of board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)other proposals:
(1)Approved the Proposal for the issuance of new shares for
stock dividends.
approval votes:3,736,076,827/90.15%;disapproval votes:3,907,533
invalid votes:0;abstention votes/no votes:404,252,575
(2)Approved the Amendment to the Rules of Procedures for
Shareholders' Meeting of the Bank.
approval votes:3,735,820,325/90.14%;disapproval votes:3,114,369
invalid votes:0;abstention votes/no votes:405,302,241
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Back >

Disclaimer

TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:00aHONKARAKENNE : Notice pursuant to the finnish securities market act, chapter 9, section 5
AQ
05:00aNetDragon and KONKA Introduce New Smart Education Panel
PR
04:58aProperty firm Capco buys HK tycoon's stake in London rival Shaftesbury
RE
04:58aUPDATE2 : Nikkei ends at 3-month high as many businesses restart in Tokyo
AQ
04:56aCRYSTAL LAKE MINING : Announces Update on March 31, 2020 Q2 Interim Financial Filing
PU
04:51aFlower One Provides Update on COVID-19 and Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Call for June 16, 2020
PU
04:51aIP : Xeros Technology Group plc - Completion of sale of Marken business
PU
04:51aOSISKO MINING : Announces results of annual meeting of shareholders
PU
04:46aLIQTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces $8 Million Private Placement
PU
04:46aLIQTECH INTERNATIONAL : to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
2Buyout funds launch $3 billion bid for Spain's MasMovil
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Light King's Advertising Reigns Supreme In Seventh Circuit
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
5SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : SUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro CEO Computex Keynote - 5G Infrastructure Innova..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group