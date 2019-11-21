Log in
TBB – Taiwan Business Bank : Clarification of TBB rights offering

11/21/2019 | 03:21am EST
Clarification of TBB rights offering
2019-11-21

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/11/21
2.Company name:Taiwan Business Bank(TBB)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Na
5.Name of the reporting media:Economy Daily News
6.Content of the report:TBB plans to increase its capital by
9 billion(NTD) to strengthen the company's finances. It is
expected to conduct public offerings next year to increase
the company's CAR and CET1.
7.Cause of occurrence:Na
8.Countermeasures:TBB will handle rights offering
according with regulations and be granted by the
authority and the Board in advance.There is no specific
plan at present.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Na

Disclaimer

TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 08:20:04 UTC
