TBB – Taiwan Business Bank : Clarification of TBB rights offering

2019-11-21
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2019/11/21
2.Company name:Taiwan Business Bank(TBB)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Na
5.Name of the reporting media:Economy Daily News
6.Content of the report:TBB plans to increase its capital by
9 billion(NTD) to strengthen the company's finances. It is
expected to conduct public offerings next year to increase
the company's CAR and CET1.
7.Cause of occurrence:Na
8.Countermeasures:TBB will handle rights offering
according with regulations and be granted by the
authority and the Board in advance.There is no specific
plan at present.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Na
