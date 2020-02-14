Log in
TBK & Sons : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

02/14/2020 | 04:39am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TBK & Sons Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1960)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of TBK & Sons Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that, with effect from 18 February 2020, the address of principal place of business in Hong Kong of the Company will be changed to Unit 1903, 19/F., West Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

TBK & Sons Holdings Limited

Tan Hun Tiong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Tan Hun Tiong and Mr. Tan Han Peng as executive Directors; Ms. Chooi Pey Nee as non-executive Director; and Mr. Tan Chade Phang, Mr. Ng Chiou Gee Willy and Mr. Chu Hoe Tin as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

TBK & Sons Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 09:38:02 UTC
