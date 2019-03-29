TBS Turner Broadcasting : NCAA Tip Times Announced for Regional Finals on Saturday, March 30, on TBS

Thursday, March 28, 2019
Turner Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Commentator Teams for Regional Finals on Saturday, March 30
CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Finals of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 30, on TBS and via NCAA March Madness Live. Texas Tech will take on Gonzaga in the first game at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by Purdue playing Oregon or Virginia at 8:49 p.m. The Infiniti NCAA Tip-Off pregame show will begin the day's action at 5 p.m. with host Greg Gumbel and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith.
Tip times for Sunday's Regional Finals on CBS will be announced after the conclusion of Friday's games.
This year's NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.
Regional Finals - Saturday, March 30 (6 p.m.-Midnight ET)
Tip (ET)
Network
Site
Game
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
6:09 p.m.
TBS
Anaheim
(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner / Dana Jacobson
8:49 p.m.
TBS
Louisville
(12) Oregon vs. (3) Purdue OR
(3) Purdue vs. (1) Virginia
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce
Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Friday's Regional Semifinals.
Regional Semifinals - Friday, March 29 (7 p.m.-Midnight)
Tip (ET)
Network
Site
Game
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
7:09 p.m.
CBS
Washington D.C. I
(3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St.
Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson
7:29 p.m.
TBS
Kansas City I
(5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
After conc. I
CBS
Washington D.C. II
(4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke
Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson
After conc. I
TBS
Kansas City II
(3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
