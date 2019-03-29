Log in
TBS Turner Broadcasting : NCAA Tip Times Announced for Regional Finals on Saturday, March 30, on TBS

03/29/2019 | 02:21am EDT

Thursday, March 28, 2019

Turner Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Commentator Teams for Regional Finals on Saturday, March 30

CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Finals of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 30, on TBS and via NCAA March Madness Live. Texas Tech will take on Gonzaga in the first game at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by Purdue playing Oregon or Virginia at 8:49 p.m. The Infiniti NCAA Tip-Off pregame show will begin the day's action at 5 p.m. with host Greg Gumbel and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith.

Tip times for Sunday's Regional Finals on CBS will be announced after the conclusion of Friday's games.

This year's NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.

Regional Finals - Saturday, March 30 (6 p.m.-Midnight ET)

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

6:09 p.m.

TBS

Anaheim

(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner / Dana Jacobson

8:49 p.m.

TBS

Louisville

(12) Oregon vs. (3) Purdue OR

(3) Purdue vs. (1) Virginia

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Friday's Regional Semifinals.

Regional Semifinals - Friday, March 29 (7 p.m.-Midnight)

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

7:09 p.m.

CBS

Washington D.C. I

(3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St.

Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson

7:29 p.m.

TBS

Kansas City I

(5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

After conc. I

CBS

Washington D.C. II

(4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke

Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson

After conc. I

TBS

Kansas City II

(3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky

Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl

Follow us on Twitter:@MarchMadnessTVfor schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information.

-30-

Disclaimer

TBS - Turner Broadcasting Systems Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 06:20:01 UTC

