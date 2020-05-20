Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TC Energy Invests in Alberta Pumped Hydro Energy Storage Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 10:01am EDT

CALGARY, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - WindRiver Power Corporation is pleased to announce that TC Energy Corporation has closed an equity investment in Turning Point Generation ("TPG"), a WindRiver subsidiary. TPG is the developer and 100 per cent owner of the Canyon Creek Project, a planned pumped hydro energy storage facility to be located near Hinton, Alberta.   

"We are excited to be joined by TC Energy in advancing the Canyon Creek Project to its commencement of construction, which we anticipate by year's end", said Kipp Horton, President & CEO of WindRiver. "TC Energy's outstanding reputation, financial strength and intimate working knowledge of the Alberta electricity market make it an ideal complement to WindRiver's expertise in hydro plant construction and operation."

"We are looking forward to working with TPG and adding the Canyon Creek Project to our growing portfolio of energy storage prospects", says François Poirier, Chief Operating Officer and President, Power & Storage and Mexico. "We believe that large-scale, long-duration and strategically-sited energy storage is the key to unlocking the full potential of renewable energy and moving towards a lower carbon footprint in Alberta's electricity grid."

The Canyon Creek Project

The Canyon Creek Project will have initial generating capacity of 75 MW (expandable through future development to 400 MW) and utilizes existing site infrastructure from a decommissioned open pit coal mine. The 75 MW facility will provide up to 37 hours of on-demand, flexible, clean energy and ancillary services to the Alberta electricity grid. The closed-loop, off-stream design of the facility will significantly reduce any potential adverse environmental impacts to Alberta's natural river courses. The Canyon Creek Project has received the approval of the Alberta Utilities Commission and the required approval of the Alberta Government for hydro projects under the Canyon Creek Hydro Development Act, passed with bi-partisan support by the Alberta Legislature.  More information can be found at www.turningpointgeneration.ca

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life – delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens – we're there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,300 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP.

About WindRiver Power

WindRiver Power is engaged in the development, ownership and operation of renewable energy projects in Western Canada and internationally, with a focus on run-of-river hydro, wind generation and, through TPG, pumped hydro energy storage.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tc-energy-invests-in-alberta-pumped-hydro-energy-storage-project-301062186.html

SOURCE WindRiver Power Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:17aNISSAN MOTOR : US arrests 2 men accused of aiding ex-Nissan boss' escape
AQ
10:17aINFOTECH : Partners with University of Florida Rinker School of Construction Management
BU
10:17aAM BEST : Places Credit Ratings of Oregon Dental Service and Moda Health Plan, Inc. Under Review With Positive Implications
BU
10:16aGREEN GROWTH BRANDS : IIROC Trade Resumption - GGB
AQ
10:16aERA REAL ESTATE : Announces Renewal Of Four Firms With 101 Years Combined Affiliation; Two Are In Brand's Top 20 Companies
PR
10:16aSRS Real Estate Partners Opens Las Vegas Office; Taps Leading Retail Real Estate Professional to Lead
GL
10:15aCAVITATION TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:15aCELESTICA : contracted by Starfish Medical to make ventilators for Health Canada
AQ
10:15aExisting Home Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aIMAGE RESOURCES NL : Investor presentation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group