Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TC Energy eyes further hurdles, not ready to commit to Keystone XL pipeline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil spilled from a section of the Keystone pipeline is seen in Walsh County, North Dakota

TC Energy Corp sees too much uncertainty to commit immediately to the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline project, company executives said on Thursday, even as TC prepared for construction.

The Canadian company has recently cleared some regulatory hurdles, including receiving a fresh environmental impact statement from the U.S. State Department. But it needs permits to access U.S. water crossings from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and resolution to a court challenge of the project's 2018 U.S. presidential permit before making a final investment decision, Executive Vice-President of Liquids Pipelines Paul Miller said on a quarterly conference call.

"This is a very compelling project with benefits for many parties if we can get this done,? TC Chief Financial Officer Don Marchand said. "If we can get comfort that the risk-reward proposition is attractive to us, we will proceed. If we can?t line all that up, the project will stay where it is."

The $8 billion Keystone XL project would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. It has been delayed for more than a decade by opposition from landowners, environmental groups and tribes, and after former U.S. President Barack Obama rejected the project.

TC Chief Executive Russ Girling said the company has acquired nearly all right of way in the United States for the pipeline, which would run from Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and into Nebraska.

The company has previously said it planned to start mobilizing heavy construction equipment in February.

TC Energy fell slightly short of quarterly profit estimates, hit by a lower contribution from its Canadian natural gas pipelines and a decline in its existing Keystone pipeline volumes.

The hit to Keystone volumes comes after a leak in North Dakota in late October temporarily shut down the pipeline.

The company's earnings from its oil pipelines plunged 33% to C$355 million ($267.58 million) in the fourth quarter, while profit from its Canadian natural gas pipelines fell 29% to C$321 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's comparable earnings rose to C$970 million ($731 million) in the quarter, from C$946 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, TC Energy earned C$1.03 per share, below analysts' average estimate of C$1.04, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 16.4% to C$3.26 billion.

Separately, the company said it approved two new expansion projects worth C$1.3 billion on its natural gas pipeline systems.

TC Energy shares closed slightly higher in Toronto.

By Rod Nickel and Shanti S Nair
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME NICKEL CASH -0.38% 13050 End-of-day quote.-7.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 56.46 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION 0.07% 73.9 Delayed Quote.6.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:30pGoDaddy quarterly results top estimates as revenue per user rises
RE
06:27pCANADA'S TELUS TO LAUNCH 5G NETWORK WITH HUAWEI GEAR : Financial Post
RE
06:27pCorrection to Essential Products Article
DJ
06:14pRoyal Caribbean cancels 18 cruises, warns coronavirus hit to yearly profit
RE
06:12pEmerson says will not pursue a break-up following internal review
RE
06:11pCN Rail to shut down Eastern Canadian operations due to protests
RE
06:09pJUDGE OKS PHILLY REFINER'S BANKRUPTCY PLAN, SALE TO PROPERTY DEVELOPER : documents
RE
06:09pFSC MEDIA RELEASE : compensation scheme of last resort pdf
PU
06:08pTC Energy eyes further hurdles, not ready to commit to Keystone XL pipeline
RE
06:01pEcuador Wants U.S. to Eliminate Tariffs on Its Key Exports
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 5
2PHOTON ENERGY N.V. : PHOTON ENERGY N : Reports Record Revenue of EUR 30.15 million and New Contract Awards in ..
3THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD : THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
4ADDED CAPITAL INC. : Added Capital Announces Effective Date of Consolidation
5LOGMEIN, INC. : LOGMEIN: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group