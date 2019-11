As part of the restart plan, the pipeline will operate at reduced pressure with a gradual increase in volume of crude oil moving through the system, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline has been shut since Oct. 30 after a drop in pressure was detected and more than 9,000 barrels of oil spilled out.

