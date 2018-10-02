Log in
TC Media acquires Somabec, a pan-Canadian distributor of French-language books, and publishing house Edisem

10/02/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Media announces today the acquisition of Somabec, owned by Stéphan Rhéaume, a distributor of French-language specialty and trade books, whose offices are located in Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec. Founded in 1968, this reputable company represents over 100 European and Canadian publishers and offers more than 50,000 titles spanning the fields of technical training, science, medicine and social science. In addition, the transaction includes the acquisition of publishing house Edisem, also owned by Mr. Rhéaume, which particularly specializes in the publication of medical books.

"Building on our long-standing success in book publishing and distribution in Canada, today we are proud to acquire Somabec and Edisem," said Patrick Lutzy, General Manager of TC Media Books Inc. "These strategic additions will enable usamong other things, to optimize our offering in the higher education markets, as well as increase our position among the leaders in this field. We are very pleased to represent the publishers that are distributed by Somabec as well as the authors published by Edisem, in addition to ensuring the continuity of these companies. The quality work accomplished by Stéphan Rhéaume and his team provides us with a solid foundation for new development opportunities."

Stéphan Rhéaume, President of Somabec and Edisem, added: "I am delighted with this transaction completed with TC Media, whose people have extensive experience, with a vision and objectives aimed at the continued success of our activities. Somabec has long had an enviable position in the country within its sector of activity, and, going forward, this company will continue on this path with TC Media Books. It is with the same passion for our work that my employees and I have contributed to the growth and reputation of Somabec and Edisem, and today's transaction is a step towards continuity. I also would like to thank our distributed publishers, authors and customers for their loyalty and trust over the years."

About TC Media Books Inc.

TC Media Books Inc. comprises Chenelière Éducation, Éditions Caractère, Éditions Transcontinental and Groupe Modulo, as well as the distribution activities of TC Media. Chenelière Éducation, the largest publisher of French-language educational resources in Canada, has published over 2,500 authors at every level of the education system, from preschool through university, including adult education, vocational training and teacher development. Groupe Modulo is also a renowned publisher for every level of the education system. Les Éditions Caractère is Québec's leader in the French-language supplemental educational material market and Les Éditions Transcontinental offers numerous publications in the self-improvement, career management, consumer, health, parenting and couple relationship segments.

About TC Media

TC Media, the Media Sector of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL.A TCL.B), which employs close to 400 people, is a leader in its specialty media segments in Canada, with flagship brands catering to the business, financial and construction sectors, including an event planning component. TC Media is also positioned as Canada's largest publisher of French-language educational resources.

For information:

Media                                                                                                                    

For TC Media
Nathalie St-Jean
Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3581                                                                                
nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc
www.tc.tc

Financial Community
Mathieu Hébert
Director, Financial Analysis and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-4029
mathieu.hebert@tc.tc
www.tc.tc



