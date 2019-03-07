Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TC Transcontinental Packaging Wins Gold in Sustainability and Packaging Excellence while Grabbing Silver in Technical Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 10:31am EST

MONTREAL and CHICAGO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the 2019 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition, TC Transcontinental Packaging is thrilled to announce that it has won the Gold award for Sustainability for a second year in a row, as well as the Gold award for Packaging Excellence and the Silver award for Technical Innovation for the Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders pouch. The new flexible loose tea pouch is one of the first-in-market, 100% recyclable, multilayer barrier stand-up pouch. It was designed to meet Harney & Sons’ commitment to sustainability while still protecting the flavor and the freshness of the product.

TC Transcontinental Packaging
100% recyclable pouch with barrier printed by TC Transcontinental Packaging


“These awards pay tribute to our promise of creating value for our customers and developing innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs. They also celebrate our commitment to sustainability as we strive to design products that take into consideration the environmental impacts of the product during its entire life-cycle," said Todd Addison, Vice President, Business Development at TC Transcontinental Packaging. “We salute Harney & Sons for driving this important initiative and thank them for trusting us in this entire process. It is a great honour to be recognized by our industry colleagues for, once again, setting the bar high in packaging innovation and sustainability.”

Developed in collaboration with Dow and Charter NEX Films, the Harney & Sons Master Tea Blenders pouch hits all notes: 100% recycle ready for in-store drop off, EVOH barrier for product preservation, seal strength, and durability. Fine tea packaging requires a multilayer, co-extruded package to protect the product’s natural oils that give tea leaves a smooth flavor and finish. EVOH delivers outstanding barrier to gases, organic vapors and moisture, preventing deterioration of the product and extending its shelf life. The challenge with barrier films from a sustainability perspective is that it is not easily broken down and recycled, therefore hindering its reuse and contribution to positive environmental change. Dow’s RETAIN™ resin technology provides the solution to this concern by compatibilizing the barrier, thus allowing for a multilayer film to be fully recyclable and attain sustainability goals.

In 2018, TC Transcontinental Packaging also won the Gold award for Sustainability at the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition with its compostable peanut bag. The flexible bag was designed using certified compostable materials to support arenas and stadiums’ green initiatives and help sports teams, venues, and leagues achieve the next level of landfill waste diversion.

TC Transcontinental Packaging is committed to driving innovation and developing eco-responsible packaging solutions to support its customers’ own sustainability journey. It is determined to make strides towards a circular economy benefiting not only the packaging industry, but also the communities in which it operates. Driven by a long-term vision, TC Transcontinental wants to leave behind the legacy of a responsible corporate citizen and strives to integrate corporate social responsibility best practices for its people, products and operations, including its growing Packaging Sector.

The annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition is conducted by the Flexible Packaging Association and showcases the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging. This year, 54 packages were submitted in the competition, for a total of 140 entries (some packages were entered into multiple categories). Fourteen packages were honored with 26 Achievement Awards in various categories. All entries were judged by an independent panel of experts.

About TC Transcontinental Packaging
TC Transcontinental Packaging, the Packaging Sector of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), positions itself as leader in flexible packaging in North America, and also has operations in Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, United Kingdom, New Zealand and China. This sector has over 4,000 employees, the majority of which are based in the United States. Its platform is comprised of one premedia studio and 28 production plants specializing in extrusion, lamination, printing and converting.

TC Transcontinental Packaging offers a variety of flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings. This sector services a variety of markets, including dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, confectionery, industrial, consumer products and supermarkets. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

For more information:

Mélanie Montplaisir                                                                                     
Specialist, Public Relations and Brand Management
Telephone: 514-954-4157                                                                         
melanie.montplaisir@tc.tc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0aa6935-714d-4f69-9f1e-0153586a94b2

TC_Packaging_Black.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aGENTING BERHAD : Chatsworth man in court for double hijacking
AQ
10:59aSASFIN : partners with Hello Paisa to revolutionise the SA banking experience
AQ
10:58aGALLIFORD TRY : Supporting apprenticeships through our projects
PU
10:58aNATIONAL GRID : Announces Acquisition of Leading Renewable Energy Developer
PU
10:58aAI HARDWARE SUMMIT : launches in Beijing, following sell out in USA
BU
10:58aALGOMAIZER : IDF position near Security Fence fired on – No casualties reported
AQ
10:57aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Egypt highlights success stories of Egyptian women on International Women's Day
AQ
10:57aNATIONAL PRESS CLUB : Fights Effort To Deport Award-Winning Reporter
PR
10:57aMAXR DEADLINE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Maxar Technologies Inc. Investors of Important March 15th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – MAXR
GL
10:56aICICI BANK : CBI seeks additional documents from ICICI Bank in Videocon loan default case
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.