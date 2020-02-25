TCF Bank Renews Partnership with the Michigan Chronicle to Invest $100,000 in Detroit Students and Educators

DETROIT, Mich., Feb 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- TCF Bank announced today that it will renew its partnership with the Michigan Chronicle to provide scholarships to Detroit high school seniors through the Michigan Chronicle/TCF Bank S.W.A.G. (Students Wired for Achievement and Greatness) Scholarship Awards. For 2020, the bank will award scholarships between $5,000 and $20,000 per student to 15 awardees.



Launched in 2015, the S.W.A.G. Scholarship Awards were created to ensure that more Detroit students who demonstrate leadership in areas other than academics have access to scholarships. The scholarship program is open to current high school seniors who live in Detroit and attend a Detroit Public School Community District high school, or a charter school located within the city.



Applying students must be planning to attend college or a trade school in the Fall of 2020, have a grade point average ranging from 2.25-3.2, and have demonstrated a commitment to community, service and integrity.



"The S.W.A.G. Scholarship Awards are a continuing opportunity for our bank to further enhance our commitment to the future of the young men and women of Detroit," said Gary Torgow, Executive Chairman of TCF Financial Corporation. "Over the years of the S.W.A.G. scholarship program, the recipients have become connected to our TCF family through internship opportunities and our continued involvement in their education.



"It is no secret that the cost of higher education, be it a trade program, community college, or four-year institution, places the opportunity out of reach for many of our children, says Hiram Eric Jackson, publisher of the Michigan Chronicle. "That challenge is magnified exponentially for those students who despite demonstrating undeniable leadership skills, may not be the highest academic achievers. That's where The S.W.A.G. Awards come in," continues Jackson. "The S.W.A.G. Awards are about giving the average student who works hard, gives back, and shows leadership in other areas that extra push towards success."



Since the program inception, TCF, formerly Chemical Bank, has invested more than $400,000 in the S.W.A.G. program, alongside its other investments in the city including the Strategic Neighborhoods Fund, the renaming of the TCF Center, and most notably the development of an all-new headquarters site in downtown Detroit, highlighting the bank's commitment to reinvest in the communities it serves.



New for 2020, school professionals including teachers, coaches, counselors, and other education professionals, at qualifying schools can also secure a S.W.A.G. Awards school improvement grant through the program's new Influencer Award. Five $1,000 grants will be awarded. Candidates for the awards will be identified by principals, students, and parents who nominate the individuals that go above and beyond for their students.



Applications for the 2020 Michigan Chronicle/TCF Bank S.W.A.G. Scholarship Awards opened February 24, 2020. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET.



Students, teachers, and parents interested in learning more should visit https://michiganchronicle.com/swagawards/.



