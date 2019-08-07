TCF Financial Corporation : Introduces Board of Directors

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF), today introduced its board of directors, following the successful closing of the merger of equals between legacy TCF Financial Corporation (legacy TCF) and Chemical Financial Corporation (Chemical). The board of directors is comprised of 16 diverse leaders: eight from legacy TCF and eight from Chemical.

As previously disclosed, TCF’s board of directors will include the following board members:

Gary Torgow is executive chairman, formerly served as chairman at Chemical

David T. Provost is executive vice chairman, formerly served as president and CEO at Chemical

Vance K. Opperman is lead independent director, formerly served as lead director at legacy TCF

Craig R. Dahl is president and CEO, formerly served as chairman, president and CEO at legacy TCF

The following are newly named directors to TCF’s board.

From legacy TCF:

Peter Bell, former chair of the Metropolitan Council

Karen L. Grandstrand, shareholder at Fredrickson & Byron

Richard H. King, EVP, operations at Thomson Reuters

Roger J. Sit, CEO, global chief investment officer and director at Sit Investment Associates

Julie H. Sullivan, president at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota

Theresa M. H. Wise, CEO and principal, Utaza, LLC

From Chemical:

Ronald A. Klein, director and CEO, Origen Financial, Inc.

Barbara J. Mahone, retired executive director, human resources at General Motors

Barbara L. McQuade, law professor at the University of Michigan

Jeffrey L. Tate, vice president and business finance director, packaging and specialty plastics segment at The Dow Chemical Company

Arthur A. Weiss, shareholder and chairman of the board at Jaffe, Raitt, Heuer & Weiss, P.C.

Franklin C. Wheatlake, chairman, Utility Supply and Construction Company

“We have assembled a strong board of directors that brings complementary strengths and deep expertise from both organizations,” said Gary Torgow, TCF’s executive chairman of the board of directors. “The board is comprised of accomplished leaders with decades of experience who I am confident will provide strong leadership and governance to the New TCF board while driving long-term shareholder value.”

“Our board is primed to provide leadership regarding TCF’s strategy of innovation, growth and reinvestment that benefits all of our stakeholders,” said Craig. R. Dahl, TCF’s president and chief executive officer. “We are especially proud that our board of directors is reflective of our team members at TCF—a group of exceptional leaders with diverse backgrounds who will benefit the company for years to come.”

To learn more about the TCF board of directors, please visit ir.tcfbank.com/OD.

About TCF Financial Corporation

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with over $47 billion in total assets and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has more than 500 branches primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. To learn more about TCF, visit ir.tcfbank.com.

Click here to subscribe to news release email alerts for TCF Financial Corporation.

Source: TCF Financial Corporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005563/en/