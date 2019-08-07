Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TCF Financial Corporation : Introduces Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:19am EDT

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) (NASDAQ: TCF), today introduced its board of directors, following the successful closing of the merger of equals between legacy TCF Financial Corporation (legacy TCF) and Chemical Financial Corporation (Chemical). The board of directors is comprised of 16 diverse leaders: eight from legacy TCF and eight from Chemical.

As previously disclosed, TCF’s board of directors will include the following board members:

  • Gary Torgow is executive chairman, formerly served as chairman at Chemical
  • David T. Provost is executive vice chairman, formerly served as president and CEO at Chemical
  • Vance K. Opperman is lead independent director, formerly served as lead director at legacy TCF
  • Craig R. Dahl is president and CEO, formerly served as chairman, president and CEO at legacy TCF

The following are newly named directors to TCF’s board.

From legacy TCF:

  • Peter Bell, former chair of the Metropolitan Council
  • Karen L. Grandstrand, shareholder at Fredrickson & Byron
  • Richard H. King, EVP, operations at Thomson Reuters
  • Roger J. Sit, CEO, global chief investment officer and director at Sit Investment Associates
  • Julie H. Sullivan, president at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota
  • Theresa M. H. Wise, CEO and principal, Utaza, LLC

From Chemical:

  • Ronald A. Klein, director and CEO, Origen Financial, Inc.
  • Barbara J. Mahone, retired executive director, human resources at General Motors
  • Barbara L. McQuade, law professor at the University of Michigan
  • Jeffrey L. Tate, vice president and business finance director, packaging and specialty plastics segment at The Dow Chemical Company
  • Arthur A. Weiss, shareholder and chairman of the board at Jaffe, Raitt, Heuer & Weiss, P.C.
  • Franklin C. Wheatlake, chairman, Utility Supply and Construction Company

“We have assembled a strong board of directors that brings complementary strengths and deep expertise from both organizations,” said Gary Torgow, TCF’s executive chairman of the board of directors. “The board is comprised of accomplished leaders with decades of experience who I am confident will provide strong leadership and governance to the New TCF board while driving long-term shareholder value.”

“Our board is primed to provide leadership regarding TCF’s strategy of innovation, growth and reinvestment that benefits all of our stakeholders,” said Craig. R. Dahl, TCF’s president and chief executive officer. “We are especially proud that our board of directors is reflective of our team members at TCF—a group of exceptional leaders with diverse backgrounds who will benefit the company for years to come.”

To learn more about the TCF board of directors, please visit ir.tcfbank.com/OD.

About TCF Financial Corporation
TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is a Detroit, Michigan-based financial holding company with over $47 billion in total assets and a top 10 deposit market share in the Midwest. TCF’s primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a premier Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. TCF has more than 500 branches primarily located in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. TCF also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses. To learn more about TCF, visit ir.tcfbank.com.

Click here to subscribe to news release email alerts for TCF Financial Corporation.

Source: TCF Financial Corporation


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aHYUNDAI HCN : Motor reveals first sketch of the All-New i10
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Hemispherical Resonator Gyro Achieves 50 Million Operating Hours in Space
AQ
11:36aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 19,174 Units in India during July 2019
AQ
11:36aMOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA : Launches Brake Caliper Product Line; Sales Contributions of $30 million Expected in This Fiscal Year -
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Cygnus Spacecraft Departs International Space Station, Begins Secondary Mission; S.S. Roger Chaffee set to demonstrate first extended duration flight
AQ
11:36aHYUNDAI HCN : Motorsport set to go electric
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Introduces Next Generation Scalable Radar Antenna; Re-scalable Aperture for Precision Targeting Radar uses building block approach for scalability
AQ
11:36aDANA : selected to Supply Spicer Drive Axles, Driveshafts as Standard Equipment for Redesigned Oshkosh S-Series Front Discharge Mixer
AQ
11:36aGENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM TO DISPLAY AWARD-WINNING G600 AT LABACE; Recently Certified Aircraft Will Join Gulfstream G650ER And Gulfstream G280 In Brazil
AQ
11:36aVOLKSWAGEN : Porsche Digital opens second location in the US; Porsche subsidiary continues to expand global network
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
5PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group