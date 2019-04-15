Log in
TCF Financial (TCF) Merger Class Action: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Lawsuit Against TCF Financial Corporation Concerning its Proposed Merger With Chemical Financial Corporation – TCF

04/15/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a shareholder class action lawsuit against TCF Financial Corporation (“TCF” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TCF) in connection with the proposed sale of TCF to Chemical Financial Corporation (“Chemical”).

If you are a TCF shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit TCF Financial (TCF) Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement recommending that TCF shareholders vote in favor of the proposed transaction. According to the complaint, the registration statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (1) TCF’s and Chemical’s financial projections as well as the analyses performed by TCF’s financial advisor in connection with the proposed transaction; and (2) potential conflicts of interest involving the Company’s financial advisors. As a result, TCF shareholders must be provided with this information in order to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin the shareholder vote on the proposed transaction until such information is disclosed.

If you are a TCF shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tcf-financial-corporation-tcf-merger-chemical-financial-stock/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Our attorneys represent investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. They have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
