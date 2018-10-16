Log in
TCG and Mocana, OnBoard Security and Wibu-Systems to Demonstrate Security of IoT Systems Based on Trust at electronica 2018

10/16/2018 | 01:01pm EDT

Mocana and Winbond to Present IoT and Trust Security at electronica Industrial IoT Forum

Trusted Computing Group (TCG) and members Mocana, OnBoard Security and Wibu-Systems will demonstrate available and proven ways to secure the devices, data and networks of the IoT and embedded systems at electronica Nov. 13-16, 2018.

In the event’s Industrial Internet Forum, Hall C3, stand 534, Nov 14-16, 10:00 – 13:00, TCG members Keao Caindec, Mocana and Nir Tasher, Winbond, will present on the TCG Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) and securing industrial systems and data using the Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

TCG will partner with Embedded Computing Design in Stand C3-509 in the Embedded area, where members will talk to attendees and show them how to use key concepts of the root of trust for IoT security.

Mocana will demonstrate the use of the TPM to protect industrial control systems (ICS) and the IoT from cyberattacks by implementing the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 technologies to ensure the highest level of authentication assurance using a hardware-based, cryptographic root of trust.

OnBoard Security will show its TrustSentinel™ TSS 2.0 middleware running on a Raspberry Pi board with a TPM daughter card, which will encrypt and decrypt files using RSA, sign a file and check signatures, generate and check hash values, and seal/unseal secrets to the PCRs.

Wibu-Systems will demonstrate protecting IP in the IoT. Its CodeMeter software license lifecycle management can also be seamlessly integrated in back office processes to further enhance the monetization process and significantly reduce the bottom-line costs related to logistic and service aspects.

TCG also will offer information about using the TPM, TCG Software Stack, Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) and its other technologies to protect IoT data, devices and networks.

About TCG

TCG (@TrustedComputin) is a not-for-profit organization formed to develop, define and promote open, vendor-neutral, global industry standards, supportive of a hardware-based root of trust, for interoperable trusted computing platforms. More information about TCG is available at www.trustedcomputinggroup.org. Follow TCG on Twitter and on LinkedIn. The organization offers a number of resources for developers and designers at develop.trustedcomputinggroup.org.

Brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Tweet this: See #trusted #IOT #embedded in action @electronicaFair 13-16 Nov. Demos #TPM #DICE for root of trust HW security @Mocana @WibuSystems @OnBoardSec @Winbondflash https://trustedcomputinggroup.org/press-rooms/events/electronica/


© Business Wire 2018
