TCG and Mocana, OnBoard Security and Wibu-Systems to Demonstrate Security of IoT Systems Based on Trust at electronica 2018

Trusted
Computing Group (TCG) and members Mocana, OnBoard Security and
Wibu-Systems will demonstrate available and proven ways to secure the
devices, data and networks of the IoT and embedded systems at electronica
Nov. 13-16, 2018.
In the event’s Industrial
Internet Forum, Hall C3, stand 534, Nov 14-16, 10:00 – 13:00, TCG
members Keao Caindec, Mocana and Nir Tasher, Winbond,
will present on the TCG Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) and
securing industrial systems and data using the Trusted Platform Module
(TPM).
TCG will partner with Embedded
Computing Design in Stand C3-509 in the Embedded
area, where members will talk to attendees and show them how to use
key concepts of the root of trust for IoT security.
Mocana
will demonstrate the use of the TPM to protect industrial control
systems (ICS) and the IoT from cyberattacks by implementing the Trusted
Platform Module 2.0 technologies to ensure the highest level of
authentication assurance using a hardware-based, cryptographic root of
trust.
OnBoard
Security will show its TrustSentinel™ TSS 2.0 middleware running on
a Raspberry Pi board with a TPM daughter card, which will encrypt and
decrypt files using RSA, sign a file and check signatures, generate and
check hash values, and seal/unseal secrets to the PCRs.
Wibu-Systems
will demonstrate protecting IP in the IoT. Its CodeMeter software
license lifecycle management can also be seamlessly integrated in back
office processes to further enhance the monetization process and
significantly reduce the bottom-line costs related to logistic and
service aspects.
TCG also will offer information about using the TPM,
TCG Software Stack, Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) and
its other technologies to protect IoT data, devices and networks.
