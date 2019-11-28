Log in
TCL TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top TCL 65”, 55”, 32” & Roku TV Sales Researched by Consumer Walk

11/28/2019

Check out the top TCL TV deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019, featuring TCL Roku TV, 4K TV and smart TV sales

What are the best TCL TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Consumer Walk track TCL TV prices and have rounded up the best 32 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch TCL Roku TV deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best TCL TV deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

For those looking for a TCL 4K smart TV, the TCL 55P65US is the right choice. It comes with pre-installed Alexa plus a plethora of connectivity options. This TV also offers Dolby sound, A+ LED panel, and micro dimming features. One can also turn it into a TCL Roku TV streaming device. For larger screen, TCL 65 inch TV is a great choice, whereas the TCL 32 inch TV is for people who are after the minimal.

When did people start using the term Black Friday and why? Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US and stores take advantage of the public holiday to offer large discounts on much of their inventory. The resulting increase in sales was often sufficient to put their accounting books ‘into the black’, which influenced the day’s informal name.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
