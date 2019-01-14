TCL X10 wins prestigious 8K TV award at CES 2019

TCL, top three global television brand and leading consumer electronics company, has been honored with multiple awards at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas. Notable accolades won by TCL included “8K TV Gold Award of the Year” for its TCL X10 QLED 8K TV and “2018-2019 Global CE Brands Top 50” by the International Data Group (IDG).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190113005058/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

TCL also won “2018-2019 Global Smart Connected Device Top 15”, “2018-2019 Global Smart Phone Brands Top 15”, and “Global Security Smartphone Innovation Award of the Year” for its BlackBerry KEY2 by IDG, and “Top Increase in Market Share in North America” in the LCD TV category by the NPD Group.

“We are thrilled to receive these awards in recognition of our continuous efforts in driving brand innovation and offering consumers diversified, industry-leading smart products that inspire a creative life,” said Shaoyong Zhang, General Manager of Product Center, TCL Electronics. “We are committed to making lives more intelligent with the goal of delivering an ultimate entertainment experience to our consumers.”

The 75-inch TCL X10 QLED 8K TV features world-class picture quality and theater-level sound and supports various smart functions powered by Android TV™ with the Google Assistant built-in. It employs TCL’s latest 8K resolution and Quantum Dot display technology and adopts Dolby Vision® imaging technology. It also features a premium soundbar from Onkyo and Dolby Atmos® audio technology, with a built-in intelligent system enabling users to easily find content via simple voice controls. Its integrated AI soundbar allows the sound system to work independently when the TV is turned off.

At CES 2019, TCL unveiled an 8-Series flagship TV, its first QLED 8K TV for the US market. The company also announced it has joined the 8K Association as a founding member and launched its new branded AI platform, TCL AI-IN.

* Product features, specifications and local launch time differ in different regions.

About TCL Electronics

Headquartered in China, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (HKSE: 01070) is one of the top three players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. TCL Electronics is striving to build a comprehensive ecosystem for smart TVs that provides users with a superior experience with its smart products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190113005058/en/