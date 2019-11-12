Log in
TCL and ERI Join Forces to Offer Free E-Waste Recycling Event at the Rose Bowl Stadium for America Recycles Day

11/12/2019 | 02:15pm EST

ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction is teaming with consumer electronics leader TCL North America this Friday at the Rose Bowl Stadium for America Recycles Day – to provide Southern Californians with a convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronic items.

This is an opportunity for people to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way – free of charge. The event will take place on November 15th at the Rose Bowl Stadium’s Parking Lot K South from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST.

Residents that drop off qualifying items will receive a burger from the iconic In-N-Out Burger, who will have a food truck on site courtesy of TCL. Also celebrating the event will be legendary radio station KROQ, who will be hosting on-site giveaways and playing music. Televisions, monitors, cell phones, and laptops are encouraged.

For this special manufacturing take-back program, ERI will responsibly and securely recycle all e-waste collected for the event, free of charge courtesy of TCL and ERI.

“It is an honor to partner with our friends at TCL to benefit the good people of Southern California,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI. “The work we will be doing on November 15th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, and partnering with a forward-thinking, environmentally concerned organization like TCL exemplifies what can be accomplished when great organizations pool their resources for the common good.”

“We’re excited to be kicking off this inaugural event in LA with ERI to give residents a convenient and free way to responsibly recycle their products,” said Jonathan King, Vice President of Corporate and Legal Affairs for TCL. “We selected ERI for this event to ensure all products are recycled responsibly based on their strict standards, so residents will be comfortable knowing any data on their devices is safe. TCL is dedicated to advancing convenient and affordable electronics recycling solutions, and this is the first in a series we’ll be hosting in communities across America to raise awareness and encourage active participation.”

Learn more details about this special electronic recycling event, including a list of accepted items, by visiting https://www.tclusa.com/america-recycles-day

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.

For additional product information, please visit www.tclusa.com for the full portfolio.

About ERI

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.


© Business Wire 2019
