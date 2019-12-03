TCN Worldwide Welcomes Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group as Its Newest Member Firm

Roanoke, VA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization. Located in Roanoke, VA, Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group is a full-service commercial real estate company serving clients in the Roanoke Valley, the New River Valley, the Shenandoah Valley, Lynchburg, and surrounding areas.

Poe & Cronk is comprised of a team of real estate professionals with more than 300 combined years of experience and more than $1B in real estate transaction knowledge in selling, leasing, and managing commercial, industrial, and investment real estate. In business for more than 30 years, Poe & Cronk provides commercial and investment real estate services throughout Western Virginia.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Poe & Cronk to our organization,” stated Ross Ford. “They are the largest full service CRE firm in the growing Roanoke market. A recognized leader throughout Western Virginia, the addition of Poe & Cronk is another example of TCN Worldwide’s commitment to providing its clients with preeminent independent real estate services firms in each market. We are proud to add Poe & Cronk to our growing member roster.”

“Our Company is extremely pleased to be joining TCN Worldwide and the many outstanding commercial real estate firms that make up this highly-respected organization,” said Matt Huff, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Poe & Cronk. “As a leading full-service commercial real estate firm, locally owned and based in Roanoke, we strive to continually provide our clients with the best possible solutions to their real estate objectives and our partnership with TCN Worldwide will facilitate our ability to offer an expanded array of services, expertise and global coverage.”

