TCNNF DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of February 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. – TCNNF
02/21/2020 | 05:47pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF) between September 25, 2018 and December 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) Trulieve overstated its mark-up on its biological assets; (2) therefore, Trulieve’s reported gross profit was inflated; (3) Trulieve engaged in an undisclosed related party real estate sale with Defendant Rivers’ husband; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.
