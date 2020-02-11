Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TCNNF FINAL FEBRUARY DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. – TCNNF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 05:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF) between September 25, 2018 and December 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=trulieve-cannabis-corp&id=2145 discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=trulieve-cannabis-corp&id=2145.

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) Trulieve overstated its mark-up on its biological assets; (2) therefore, Trulieve’s reported gross profit was inflated; (3) Trulieve engaged in an undisclosed related party real estate sale with Defendant Rivers’ husband; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:53pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Form SC 13G/A
PU
05:53pSECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
05:51pCINEPLEX : takeover by U.K.-based Cineworld approved by shareholders
AQ
05:51pT MOBILE US : Trump's Antitrust Officials Get Win With T-Mobile Verdict
DJ
05:50pBetmakers Technology Group Ltd New Online Bookmakers Powered by BetMakers
AW
05:49pVIRGINIA G. PIPER CHARITABLE TRUST : Highlights 19th Class of Piper Fellows and 20th Anniversary Grantmaking
BU
05:48pInsulators can aid Housing and Urban Development in affordable housing
PU
05:48pEVOLUTION MINING : FY20 Half Year Financial Results Presentation
PU
05:48pEVOLUTION MINING : FY20 Half Year Financial Results and Interim Dividend
PU
05:48pGROWING STRONGER : Castlight Achieves Ambitious Recruitment and Diversity Goals
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
3Oil prices rise about 1%, up from 13-month low as virus cases slow
4GOLD : Stocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils foldable Galaxy Z phone, Galaxy S with 5G

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group