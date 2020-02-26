Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TCNNF February 28, 2020 DEADLINE - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 03:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve"  or the Company") (OTCMKT: TCNNF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Trulieve securities between September 25, 2018 and December 17, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tcnnf.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Trulieve overstated its mark-up on its biological assets; (2) therefore, Trulieve's reported gross profit was inflated; (3) Trulieve engaged in an undisclosed related party real estate sale with Defendant Rivers' husband; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On December 17, 2019, Grizzly Research published an article reporting that most of the Company's cultivation space comes from "hoop houses that produce low quality output," that there were extensive ties between Trulieve and ongoing FBI investigations into corruption, that the Company's initial license approval "stinks of corruption," and that the Company engaged in several undisclosed related party transactions.  On this news, Trulieve's stock price fell $1.51 per share, or over 12.6%, to close at $10.40 per share on December 17, 2019.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tcnnf or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Trulieve you have until February 28, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcnnf-february-28-2020-deadline---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-trulieve-cannabis-corp-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301011642.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pCARDERO : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:50pNew Seasons™ Collection Debuts at Spencer's Crossing in Murrieta, Saturday, February 29th
GL
03:50pG. Jeffrey Boujoukos, Director of the Philadelphia Regional Office to Leave the SEC
NE
03:46pINLAND BANK AND TRUST : Closes $10 Million Industrial Loan with Logistics Property Co.
BU
03:46pChurch Pension Group Releases 2019 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report
BU
03:45pStocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
03:45pTech Platforms Aren't Bound by First Amendment, Appeals Court Rules
DJ
03:43pStocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
03:43pPSB HOLDING CORP. : Announces Earnings At December 31, 2019
PR
03:43pUtz Quality Foods Launches Good & Evil Snack Food Adventures!
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group