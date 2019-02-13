TCR2 Therapeutics : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced the pricing of the Company's initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $75.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by TCR2.

The common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "TCRR" on February 14, 2019. The offering is expected to close on February 19, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow and China Renaissance are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2019. The offering of these shares is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to these shares. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Departments, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or by phone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, tel: (800) 414-3627, email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of such state or jurisdiction.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 is an innovative immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer.

