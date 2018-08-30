TCS Recognized as a Leader in Worldwide Manufacturing Customer Experience IT Strategic Consulting & Systems Integration by IDC MarketScape

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports for Worldwide Manufacturing Customer Experience, covering IT Strategic Consulting as well as Systems Integration.1

According to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Customer Experience IT Strategic Consulting 2018 Vendor Assessment, "Among the strengths that surfaced from this evaluation of TCS are the company's use of innovation accelerators within CX for manufacturing engagements as well as its depth of experience in full time employees with CX or manufacturing experience. TCS has a high penetration rate of non-IT key sponsors of customer experience projects, indicating its ability to work with business leaders to identify the strategic impact that technology can have on customer experience."

"Progressive manufacturers in a Business 4.0™ world are focusing on connected products, operations and customers to provide contextual service and greater customer experience," said Milind Lakkad, Executive Vice President & Global Head – Manufacturing Industry Solutions Unit, TCS. "Our positioning as a leader is a testament to the investments we have been making in building deep capabilities in this area, and our Business 4.0 vision that is driving our strategy around CX offerings."

TCS works with the world's leading manufacturers, including a third of all Fortune 500 manufacturing companies, helping them embrace business innovation and advance their growth and transformation agendas. Leveraging its manufacturing domain expertise, business knowledge, and transformation capabilities, TCS provides a comprehensive portfolio of services and offerings around customer experience management spanning digitalization strategy, ecommerce transformation, front office transformation, analytics and insights, digital marketing, customer portals, contact centers, and customer journey orchestration.

Industry specialists and customer experience experts with rich hands on industry expertise work closely with teams of designers across a global network of design studios to build next generation customer experience management solutions. By leveraging digital technologies such as Big Data analytics, mobility, social media, artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud, TCS helps global enterprises reimagine their customer experience journey. Innovation accelerators such as augmented/virtual reality, artificial intelligence, IoT and natural interfaces further help in assessing end-customer perception and ensuring an overall superior customer experience.

"Our industry depth, contextual knowledge, comprehensive portfolio of services, investments in accelerators, and continuous focus on innovation make us the partner of choice for organizations looking to reimagine their customer experience systems in a Business 4.0™ world," added Milind Lakkad.

